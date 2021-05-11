Get ready for creative destruction: Changes in how we use commercial property post-Covid will stick

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a testing time for all concerned in the property sector. The opportunity of where, when and how frequently we shop, work, entertain ourselves has been forcibly changed for us.

Some of that involuntary change of habit will stick as we discover the positives of a new way of doing things.

For example, employers and managers who have historically resisted allowing their workforce to be flexible in their work patterns have now experienced the positives of that for themselves.

Therefore, we are likely to see an acceleration of creative destruction occur in property which will influence the investment strategies of REITs.

When we experience such a ground shift of economic conditions and an associated dramatic sentiment swing, it is inevitable that there will be incidents of misinterpretation by market participants and a resulting mispricing of assets. Opportunities abound in such times.

When the lockdown hit in March 2020, REITs collectively saw a huge de-rating, almost regardless of the type of assets they held. In some cases, the falls were warranted as rental income streams appeared very vulnerable.

However, for some REITs the reaction was excessive. One example was Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC). For the past few years, this multi-sector REIT had placed about 60% of its portfolio sector allocation in regional retail park assets. In May 2020 the shares had more than halved to a low of 40p.

However, as the table below shows, the net asset value performance, although negative, was much less dramatic. Indeed, although the dividend fell, it did not cease and last month it was announced the annualised dividend is being increased to 5p.

Furthermore, it would not be surprising if the valuer reversed some of their very conservative assumptions underpinning the asset valuation.

The high number of "essential retailers" on retail parks such as B&Q, Halfords, Pets at Home and M&S Food, along with easy parking and social distancing, meant that such areas remained vibrant trading locations.

Indeed, retail parks' attributes versus town centres such as ease of use and lower rents were apparent before the pandemic hit. Even in the toughest first lockdown, 56% of their retail warehouse space was open for trade, while in 2021's lockdown 73% was open (including click and collect).

Elsewhere, LondonMetric has a small amount of retail park space and they announced 95% rental collection from them.

Infrastructure

One of the big stockmarket success stories, not least in terms of capital raised, of recent years is the listed infrastructure space, with renewable energy trusts being a particular favourite for investors.

It could be suggested that there is a degree of indigestion in that space now, particularly as power prices are undershooting earlier expectations.

However, more recently we have seen a couple of digital infrastructure trusts launch, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and Digital 9 Infrastructure, both of which we have supported.

An asset type targeted by these new entrants is data centres. The pandemic has highlighted how crucial access to reliable digital infrastructure is in the modern and future economy.

Just as some REITs such as LondonMetric and Segro have focused on the infrastructure-like qualities of industrial and logistics warehousing within e-commerce, it is likely we will see REITs begin to target properties serving the digital infrastructure network.

Indeed LondonMetric, which has a track record of acting ahead of the pack, recently announced the purchase of a TalkTalk data centre in Milton Keynes with a 26-year lease.

It is clear that, for certain types of industrial property that carry long dated leases with inflation linkage, there are opportunities for REITs to strengthen their portfolios with infrastructure-like assets and further drive the modernisation of commercial operations.

In many ways, the creative destruction of Covid has delivered a multi-year time shift for property investors.

Richard Parfect is a fund manager at Momentum Global Investment Management