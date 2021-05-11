Staying remotely productive: Unlocking the future of the office post-Covid

Given that remote working has emerged as the defining change to life for many office workers in Q1 2020, the past 12 months has considerably shaken up the concept of 'the office' in a contemporary connected working environment.

Even as recently as February 2021, some 52% of UK respondents to a World Economic Forum survey were still working remotely. This change in the nature of work for so many has had a notable impact on the broader outlook for office space and the role of offices in property portfolios.

Now, as we gradually unlock the economy, the conversation moves onto the future dynamics of office work in the post-Covid world.

Champions of remote work stress a better work-life balance, better financial outcomes for employees (through reduced spending on commuting) as well as the environmental benefits of reduced travel, specifically via car and (less frequently) by air.

Countering this, however, are those who argue remote work inhibits productivity and the lack of a shared physical space for teams prevents meaningful collaboration, which hinders innovation and undermines organisational culture.

With a lack of clear consensus on either mode of work being superior, it is expected that a ‘hybrid' model is likely to be adopted by many businesses.

UK employees have echoed varied hopes for future remote work with approximately 70% of survey respondents wishing to work remotely more than one day per week.

Notable, is that employees who wished to work either remotely or in the office on a full time permanent basis each comprised approximately 20% of respondents.

The graph below shows survey responses to the question "how often would you like to have paid workdays at home?"

Evidently businesses (and their views) are not monolithic and it is expected that different firms will have varying opinions on the future of office work.

There seems to be some sense of consensus on ‘hybrid' models for future work in which employees will spend two or three days per week working in the office, with the remainder of the time spent working remotely.

Significant here is that, in conjunction with the hybrid working models, several firms have already made announcements to reduce significantly their physical office footprints.

While the retail sector has suffered significantly in the first stages of Covid-19, the focus has now very much shifted to the outlook for office space.

Clearly there are risks associated with the office sector in the short to medium term, but the ‘death' of the office may be over-stated.

We believe there will be a clear focus on prime office space, which now prioritises an assessment of the office ventilation system, as well as spaces for quiet work, collaboration and team interactions.

This focus would suggest new, or recently refurbished spaces will be in greatest demand.

With companies potentially seeking more ‘collaborative' space alongside social distancing requirements, office footprints may not shrink by as much as initially predicted in the short term.

Some voids are inevitable and these may be higher than average initially. This could have an impact of short-to-medium-term value and income, but we are not anticipating wholesale abandonment of the office.

We remain in the early days of considering what the post-Covid 19 work environment looks like and while businesses that slash office space may experience the temporary euphoria of saving cost, the longer-term may see employees seek to gravitate towards collaboration, face-to-face interaction, and the office once more.

Only time will tell where the equilibrium lies, but the idea of 100% remote working is not one being promulgated in the market.

Pension schemes should continue to focus on the quality of their portfolios and engage with their managers to understand the potential impact of the office sector on the outlook for returns, void rates and longer-term income.

Alex Owen is an investment analyst at Quantum Advisory