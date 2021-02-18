Room for growth: The real estate winners and losers of the vaccine roll-out

Which sectors and trends will drive demand?

Cheigh jon cohen steers 2017 580x358
Jon Cheigh, CIO at Cohen & Steers, looks at the real estate sectors which will benefit from the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out - and which will lose out.
Coronavirus 2021 vaccine 104 580x358
1. Vaccine and economic recovery
As face-to-face interactions become safer, increasing activity may directly benefit sectors impacted by the pandemic. 

Health care 
Senior housing centres lost significant occupancy and experienced material declines in cash flows at the height of the pandemic. Since then, aggressive safety and cleaning protocols have largely succeeded in limiting new virus cases. 

Seniors are being prioritised to receive vaccinations, which should further encourage demand. We believe fundamentals for senior housing operators should recover over time due to vaccines and demographic trends, as the 80+ age group is expected to grow at a rapid pace, with a swell of Baby Boomers serving as the primary driver of assisted living demand. 
Hotel reception generic 2021 1 580x358
Hotel and gaming 
The travel and leisure industry has arguably been upended by COVID more than any other property sector. Larger companies have generally fared better, with stronger balance sheets and better access to capital to avoid liquidity challenges.

We believe gaming companies should see a strong increase in visitors following vaccine rollouts, as these businesses tend to cater more to local residents. 

By contrast, we anticipate hotel revenues may take more time to recover. A large portion of their business comes from corporate travel and conventions, which could be slow to return as companies look to cut costs and save time with more virtual meetings. 
Carnaby street london 2021 1 580x358
Retail 
Just as lockdowns directly affected retail properties, a reopening should provide considerable benefits for retail landlords, potentially reducing the risk of tenant bankruptcies and unleashing pent-up demand from consumers, who have generally increased savings rates over the past year. 

The combination of a recession and increasing e-commerce adoption has deepened the sector's structural challenges. However, at current valuations, we see attractive opportunities in certain companies with high-quality property portfolios and the financial strength to develop lifestyle destinations that attract shoppers. 

We believe such companies may also benefit from reduced retail supply as lower-quality assets shut down.
Shared workspace 2021 1 580x358
2. The lasting work-from-home impact 
Flexible work policies may negatively affect office demand, but could benefit single-family rentals, self storage and data infrastructure. 

Surprising efficiency is creating space for more workplace flexibility 
As workforces dispersed in the pandemic, productivity and efficiency have been much better than expected. 

For this reason, companies are seeing the potential to reduce costs and improve employee job satisfaction by adopting more flexible work policies. 

This could mean some employees continue to work from home permanently, while others may only work in the office three or four days a week. 

While this may reduce demand for urban office space, it could benefit self storage and single-family rentals as people move further from city centres. 

Similarly, we believe accelerating population trends out of expensive gateway cities could adversely impact urban apartments and retail to the benefit of lower-cost markets such as the US Sunbelt. 
1602 cohen and steers chart 3 580x358
The size of the WFH effect is likely to vary by city 
When measuring the potential impact, it is important not to paint all markets with the same broad brush, as each city may adopt WFH to varying degrees, depending on factors such as:
Industry mix: Healthcare, education and government offices are likely to have fewer remote workers, contrasting with higher WFH levels in technology and financial industries.
Average residence size: Families living in tight quarters will be much less inclined to work from home than those in markets with more spacious housing. 
Cultural factors: Some cultures are likely to place more importance on in-person work.
Large-footprint tenants: Markets where tenants typically take large office spaces could experience greater rationalisation of square footage. 

Accordingly, we expect Asian markets to be less impacted due to smaller living spaces and the importance of face-to-face interactions. 

At the other end, major financial and technology centres such as London, New York and San Francisco may see a greater impact
1602 cohen and steers chart 2 580x358
Office 
Office landlords should benefit from tenants returning to the office and an eventual recovery in job growth. 

However, we estimate a more remote workforce could reduce office demand by 3%-15% over the next several years, varying by market. 

New office supply planned before the pandemic will also be coming online, likely increasing the downward pressure on market rents.

On the positive side, the trend of packing more workers per square foot is likely to reverse as employers seek to provide greater physical distance between workers. 

On a net basis, we expect office demand in many markets to contract over the next several years.
Single parent father son 2021 1 580x358
Single-family rentals 
For many city residents considering relocating to the suburbs, COVID was the tipping point as families sought more living space during isolation. 

For many, renting a home has been an attractive alternative to buying in a fiercely competitive for-sale market. 

REITs that own single-family homes have reported record occupancy and double the applications per home compared with 2019.

To meet the demand, some companies have begun working directly with builders, acquiring large blocks of homes at wholesale prices or entering joint ventures to build entire neighbourhoods. 

We believe this strong environment is likely to persist after the pandemic as the millennial generation begins to form households of their own. 
1602 cohen and steers chart 1 580x358
Self storage 
After initially seeing a hit to rents during the onset of the shutdown, self storage companies experienced a sharp rise in demand as more households moved or simply cleared out space during quarantine. 

Our proprietary web-scraping technology – which gathers more than 7 million data points per year on daily storage unit rates – shows that average rents at the end of 2020 were 13% higher than the prior year. 

We continue to see accelerating demand driven primarily by an increase in moving.
Ecommerce online retail shopping 2021 1 580x358
3. Increasing e-commerce adoption 
Growing reliance on digital platforms across most aspects of life is driving strong demand for technology-related real estate. 

Many of the hardships of 2020 would have been far more difficult without the technological advancements that have allowed us to work, learn, shop and interact from the safety of our homes. 

We believe sustained investments in data networks and distribution capacity are likely to provide a long-term baseline of demand for the communications and logistics infrastructure assets owned by specialised REITs. 
060420 amazon 11 580x358
Industrial warehouses 
The giant leap forward in e-commerce during the pandemic has propelled demand for industrial and logistics space. 

Amazon and other online retailers are leasing more warehouse space, not just for order fulfilment but for maintaining higher inventory levels. 

Leading industrial landlords have reported that lease rates are now exceeding pre-Covid levels in most major markets. 

A stronger global economy could further add to the sector's favourable fundamentals. Accordingly, we have increased our net asset value estimate for the global industrial sector by about 20% from 2019.
Mobile phone cell tower 2021 1 580x358
Data centres and cell towers 
Digital infrastructure is experiencing intense demand growth amid the rise of HD video streaming for work, education and entertainment. 

Major technology and media companies are investing heavily in data networking and storage capacity, while businesses of all sizes recognise the need to enhance their online platforms. 

Data centre REITs are seeing secular demand as companies continue to migrate to the cloud and outsource IT infrastructure. 

Furthermore, the 5G network upgrade cycle is still in its infancy, potentially providing a long runway of demand for both cell towers and data centres, with global mobile data traffic expected to increase 350% over the next five years.
  • Jon Cheigh
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Jon Cheigh, CIO at Cohen & Steers, looks at the real estate sectors which will benefit from the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out - and which will lose out.

We see three themes influencing real estate demand in 2021: vaccines and economic recovery, the lasting work from-home impact (WFH), and increasing e-commerce adoption.

Cyclical and secular trends are likely to create distinct opportunities at various stages of the economic coronavirus recovery. More cyclical types of real estate may see the greatest benefit as businesses reopen.

There are also likely to be demographic implications and changes in the way people utilise certain types of real estate, with greater emphasis on workplace flexibility and technology solutions.

Agile active managers can exploit these differences to potentially enhance returns and limit downside risk, shifting portfolio capital to securities they believe are most attractive across the diverse listed real estate universe. 

The gallery above explains why certain sectors will benefit in the changing climate and others will find it challenging.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on Alternatives

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus