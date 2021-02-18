Room for growth: The real estate winners and losers of the vaccine roll-out

The size of the WFH effect is likely to vary by city

When measuring the potential impact, it is important not to paint all markets with the same broad brush, as each city may adopt WFH to varying degrees, depending on factors such as:

• Industry mix: Healthcare, education and government offices are likely to have fewer remote workers, contrasting with higher WFH levels in technology and financial industries.

• Average residence size: Families living in tight quarters will be much less inclined to work from home than those in markets with more spacious housing.

• Cultural factors: Some cultures are likely to place more importance on in-person work.

• Large-footprint tenants: Markets where tenants typically take large office spaces could experience greater rationalisation of square footage.





Accordingly, we expect Asian markets to be less impacted due to smaller living spaces and the importance of face-to-face interactions.





At the other end, major financial and technology centres such as London, New York and San Francisco may see a greater impact