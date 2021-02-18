Room for growth: The real estate winners and losers of the vaccine roll-out

Jon Cheigh, CIO at Cohen & Steers, looks at the real estate sectors which will benefit from the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out - and which will lose out.
We see three themes influencing real estate demand in 2021: vaccines and economic recovery, the lasting work from-home impact (WFH), and increasing e-commerce adoption.
Cyclical and secular trends are likely to create distinct opportunities at various stages of the economic coronavirus recovery. More cyclical types of real estate may see the greatest benefit as businesses reopen.
There are also likely to be demographic implications and changes in the way people utilise certain types of real estate, with greater emphasis on workplace flexibility and technology solutions.
Agile active managers can exploit these differences to potentially enhance returns and limit downside risk, shifting portfolio capital to securities they believe are most attractive across the diverse listed real estate universe.
The gallery above explains why certain sectors will benefit in the changing climate and others will find it challenging.