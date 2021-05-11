Heading in the REIT direction: The four trends to capitalise on in the property sector

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a testing time for all concerned in the property sector. The opportunity of where, when and how frequently we shop, work, entertain ourselves has been forcibly changed for us.

We believe there are four distinct 'mega trends' that will continue to power growth in the real estate sector, with specialist, best-in-class Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) set to benefit.

The first of these trends is digitalisation. Bolstered by the growth of the online world and the explosion of internet shopping - particularly during the pandemic, where e-commerce as a proportion of all retail sales increased from 20% to 34.7% (February 2020 to March 2021) - advanced and automated logistics centres look set to continue to prosper as businesses battle to provide online shoppers with a greater variety of goods and faster delivery times.

REITs such as Tritax Big Box have harnessed the growing demand for large warehouses, while the likes of Segro have turned their attention to edge-of-town hubs providing 'last mile' distribution as the nation's appetite for immediate delivery proliferates.

REITs are an effective way to access the e-commerce boom without exposure to the inherently challenged bricks and mortar retail.

Many have been quick to predict the end of the office, and while the outlook for this sector remains uncertain, the decades-long 'mega trend' towards greater urbanisation will be hard to reverse.

Rather, the Covid-19 outbreak is more likely to mean companies refocus their real estate footprint towards a modern office in a large city such as London, Manchester or Birmingham, and reduce their exposure to smaller secondary offices - which are often older and environmentally unfriendly.

Derwent London is one of the best-in-class REITs in this area. It focuses on high-quality office space in central London, which continues to see high demand from companies looking to provide employees who return to the office with a better, more sustainable, environment.

The third trend, which is likely to shape the future of medical real estate, is the UK's ageing population. Between 2009 and 2019, the proportion of people aged over 85 increased by 23% and this growth is set to continue.

With this comes an inevitable increase in demand for GP surgeries and care homes, the value of and need for which were thrown into sharp relief during the pandemic.

The long-term nature of real estate in the sector means that the income is, for the most part, highly predictable and dependable.

In 2020, Primary Health Properties' portfolio of GP surgeries had a weighted average lease length of 12.1 years and 90% of the rent roll funded by the government.

Similarly, 64% of Assura's assets will remain under contract to 2030. These long leases, coupled with demographic shifts, work to support the long-term case for investment.

The final mega-trend focuses on 'generation rent'. Purpose-built student accommodation hit the headlines in 2020 due to stay-at-home orders and the shift to remote learning; we believe it should also be a prime beneficiary of the vaccine rollout and a return to normality.

The UK is home to some of the world's top universities and the structural trend remains one of continued growth in student numbers, both domestically and internationally, and increasing demand for higher quality accommodation.

REITs offer an attractive way to access specialist property companies in growing sectors. In 2020, some £4bn of new equity was issued by REITs, most from existing companies seeking to acquire or develop new asset pipelines.

Stockpicking is vital to ensure exposure to the best REITs which combine secure, dependable income and modern, environmentally friendly portfolios with high EPC ratings.

For investors prepared to take the long view, there are plentiful opportunities.

Matthew Norris is an investment adviser to the VT Gravis UK Listed Property (PAIF) fund