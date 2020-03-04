ETP
US and EM equity flows shave $30bn off global ETP flows
Commodities reverse outflows
WisdomTree to rebrand 224 and close 192 ETPs
Refocusing on innovation
WisdomTree names new Europe head as Abner exits after 11 years
Alexis Marinof taking over on 1 August
Investors sell oil and gold ETPs on 'ambitious' OPEC plans and Fed fears
Oil price spiked after OPEC agreed production cut
FundsNetwork expands investment trust offering
Platform launches 12 trusts
What can we learn from ETF surge?
Inflows resume in March
Morningstar survey: Global inflows for 2015 drop by one third
Equity funds remain at top
Assets in short and leveraged ETPs hit record high
AUM rose 14% over 2015
FundsNetwork broadens investment trust and ETP range
FundsNetwork will offer a wider range of the most popular investment trusts and exchange traded products on the platform from early December.
Vanguard's Blake: Active is not out of the question in the UK
THE BIG INTERVIEW
Contrarian: A swansong for asset managers?
CONTRARIAN INVESTOR
Gold ETP assets nearly halve in 2013
Asset under management in gold exchange-traded products (ETP) almost halved during 2013 as gold prices dived, driving investors out of the asset class.
Contrarian: Strange days in the gold markets
CONTRARIAN
Contrarian: The Europe investment chimera
CONTRARIAN
Which precious metals will give greatest rewards?
Nitesh Shah, research analyst at ETF Securities, says while the price of gold has dipped recently, other precious metals could provide investors with a good return as economic conditions improve.
ETF assets explode as investors ramp up exposure
Investors are boosting exposure to exchange-traded products (ETPs) in their multi-asset portfolios, driving assets under management in the vehicles to new highs.
Is the 12-year gold bull run finally over?
Investors question whether gold has lost its shine as China growth picks up and US shows signs of recovery.
A guide to precious metal investing
COMMODITIES
BlackRock reveals investors snapped up equities in January
Investors have been trading equities en masse, according to the latest data from BlackRock, with 94% of a record $262.7bn of flows accounted for by the asset class last month.
Why ETF industry is ripe for consolidation
Hector McNeil, an ex managing partner of ETF Securities, has predicted major consolidation in the ETF industry over the next few years.