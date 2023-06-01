Digital asset ETF AUM surges 63% in 2023

$9.5bn globally

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
There are now 163 digital asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally
Image:

There are now 163 digital asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally

Digital asset ETFs and ETPs have surged in popularity throughout 2023, with assets under management globally growing 63%.

New data from ETFGI found that digital asset ETFs and ETPs now hold a total of $9.5bn globally, compared to $5.8bn at the end of 2022.

Since the launch of the first digital asset ETP in 2015, the number of products has increased steadily, with 163 digital asset ETFs and ETPs now being listed globally.

The largest, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, now holds $988m AUM, having seen $40.2m in inflows throughout April, the largest inflows of any digital asset ETF or ETP.

ETFGI noted that throughout April, there were two new digital asset ETP launches alone, including the rollout of an ETP platform across Europe by Canadian tech company Valour. 

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
