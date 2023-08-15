WisdomTree launches short European banks ETP

EURO STOXX Banks

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
WisdomTree said the ETP aimed to complement the existing WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged ETP
Image:

WisdomTree said the ETP aimed to complement the existing WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged ETP

WisdomTree has expanded its short and leveraged ETP range, with a launch that provides investors access to a means to go short on European banks.

The WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short ETP listed on the London Stock Exchange and other European stock markets yesterday (14 August).

WisdomTree said the ETP aimed to complement the existing WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged ETP, which launched on the LSE in March 2017.

Pierre Debru, head of quantitative research and multi asset solutions, Europe at WisdomTree, said: "In the current economic landscape, investors need an extensive range of tools to navigate financial markets, whether that is to magnify daily returns, hedge positions or to deploy more sophisticated strategies.

"Tactical exposures through short and leveraged ETPs can play a complementary role to long-term strategic holdings, allowing investors to express high conviction views and take advantage of market dislocations quickly and efficiently."

The new fund has a management expense ratio of 0.89%.

The firm also launched two French stock market ETPs yesterday, leveraging and shorting the CAC 40, though these are not available in the UK.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact manager denies board's whistleblower accusations

UK inflation continues sharp descent to 6.8% in July

More on ETFs

The largest ETF, Huatai-PineBridge CSI 300 ETF, has now surpassed $13.8bn or CNY 100bn, making it the first non-money market ETF in the region to do so.
ETFs

Surge of inflows into China ETFs fuel state buying speculation - reports

Four ETFs attract $4.4bn

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 August 2023 • 1 min read
The range provides exposure to investment grade corporate credit across various countries and sectors in each ETF.
ETFs

BlackRock debuts iBonds ETF suite in Europe

'Cost effective' access to credit market

Jayna Rana
clock 10 August 2023 • 2 min read
The changes were announced in December last year, but DWS said that since then, there had been 'renewed demand for indirect replication funds pursuing the investment objective of the sub-funds'.
ETFs

Four DWS ETFs cancel planned synthetic to physical switch over ESG data clarifications

Announced in December 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK employment falls as wages rise at record rate

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA begins investigation into bank's 'politically exposed persons' procedures

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

15 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

Partner Insight: The Outlook for US Smaller Companies Looks Increasingly Compelling

15 August 2023 • 4 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot