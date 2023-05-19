Leverage Shares launches raft of leveraged ETPs

The launches come following the firm's record monthly turnover of over $420m.

The FAANG+ ETP uses the structure to eliminate ‘fillers' that are common with UCITS ETFs, which have concentration restrictions, the firm said, and provide non-diluted exposure to a handful of stocks.

The ETP has a total expense ratio of 0.35%.

Additionally, the firm launched a variety of leveraged bond ETPs, including long and short positions on 7-10 year US Treasury bonds, 20+ year US Treasury bonds and Treasury Inflation Protection Securities.

These will all have a TER of 0.75%.

The firm also launched leveraged ETPs geared towards single stocks and sectors, with long and short versions of Ferrari, Exxon, Coinbase and Indian equities, with TERs of 0.75%.

Finally, the firm launched a short volatility long technology ETP, aiming to benefit from the disconnect between futures prices and spot prices, with a TER of 1%.

Oktay Kavrak, director of product strategy at Leverage Shares, said: "We are proud to gear up sophisticated investors with the tools necessary to navigate the current volatility in interest rates and inflation expectations.

"By adding S&L fixed income ETPs, our first pure-play basket and more single names to our line-up of 170+ products in London, we have solidified our place as the go-to provider of alternative investments for investors across the UK and Europe."

The full list of ETPs launched are: