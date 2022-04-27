21Shares and ByteTree launch bitcoin and gold ETP

The launch is a world first, according to the firms

The 21Shares ByteTree BOLD ETP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will track a new customised index comprising bitcoin and gold.

The index will be rebalanced monthly, on the first day of the month, according to the inverse historic volatility of each. The less volatile asset will be accorded the higher weighting.

The weighting at launch is 18.5% Bitcoin and 81.5% Gold.

Commenting on the launch, Charlie Erith, CEO of ByteTree Asset Management, said the investment strategy is "a unique approach to blending a high return digital asset with a traditional store of value, with a low correlation to equities and bonds".

Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares, added: "This hybrid product combines the traditional value of Gold with the promising return rates of Bitcoin, which is considered by many as the new Gold".

The annual management fee for the ETP is 1.49%