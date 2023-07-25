London Stock Exchange appoints head of ETFs

Michael Stanley

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
London Stock Exchange Group has promoted Michael Stanley to the role of head of ETFs.

Stanley, who has been director of ETP product development since March 2021, is based in London.

He joined LSEG as a business support analyst in 2012, before being promoted to ETF product specialist and then head of ETP product development.

In his new role, Stanley will be responsible for managing both the listings and trading business of ETFs within LSEG.

A spokesperson for LSEG said: "Michael has over 10 years' ETP industry experience working closely with trading participants and issuers at London Stock Exchange.

"His role spans managing both the listings and trading business. Michael has significant experience and knowledge in ETP market structure and continues to develop London Stock Exchange's ETP offering."

