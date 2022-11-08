ETF inflows surge to $111bn in October

Equity flows as a whole were up, increasing from $31.6bn to $79bn in October

Meanwhile, emerging market equity ETPs saw $7.3bn added to them, a sixteenth consecutive month of inflows.

While $5.1bn of that went to APAC listed ETPs, flows also returned to EMEA and US-listed ETPs for the first time since June.

The numbers put emerging market equity ETPs on track to overtake last year's record-setting inflows of $90.7bn, with $81.1bn inflows year-to-date.

Korea was particularly popular for ETP inflows, seeing $400m in inflows, marking a new record for the country. Investors also returned to Brazil, as the country saw its largest inflows since June at $800m, despite political uncertainty at the end of the month with the election of Lula da Silva as its new president.

Looking to other sectors, healthcare remained popular at $1.8bn, financials experienced $1.6bn in inflows, and utilities dropped, seeing $1.3bn in outflows.

Fixed income also surged in popularity, from $13bn in inflows in September to $34.2bn, its second best month of the year.

The shift came from a pickup in credit flows, and was balanced by a slowing of rates flows, dropping from 78% of fixed income flows to just over 50%.

High yield credit was especially popular within fixed income at $7.8bn in inflows, soaring to its highest levels since April 2020, with buyers overwhelmingly favouring the US.

Materials and energy both rebounded in October, with both sectors seeing their first month of inflows since April at $400m and $1.6bn respectively.

Commodity ETPs continued to fall out of favour, reaching its sixth consecutive month of outflows with $4.4bn in October.

Sustainable ETPs also had a poor showing, seeing their worst month in Europe and the US since May at just $1.5bn of inflows.

This was due to $2bn out outflows in the US, which almost all came from ESG optimised equity strategies, led by US market exposures.

The only area that saw inflows in the US was climate exclusive equity with $82m.