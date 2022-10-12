Equiduct expands ETP offerings to include crypto and fixed income

European retail exchange Equiduct has almost doubled the number of exchange traded products and ETFs on its Apex platform.

Apex will now provide access to 720 ETFs and ETPs, after it added 314 new ISINs today (12 October).

The new products include cryptocurrency, fixed income and commodity specific ETPs, as well as geographical coverage of Asia and emerging markets.

Equiduct initially launched 321 ETFs and ETPs in September last year, then expanded to include ETFs for the US equity market last month.

Short and leveraged ETPs have also been introduced, as well as megatrend ETPs following thematic trends such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, ESG, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Equiduct said that Apex is now used by over five million retail investors.

It added that today's expansion included 20 new issuers signed up to the trading platform, such as 21Shares, ETC Group, Global X, Leverage Shares and WisdomTree.

Wail Azizi, chief strategy officer for Equiduct, said: "This expansion represents an exciting milestone for Equiduct as we grow to include electrifying new asset classes and thematics.

"Cryptocurrency ETPs in particular are appealing to retail investors as an innovative medium of convergence between DeFi and TradFi. We are also thrilled to include short and leverage products to our offering facilitating retail investors access to magnified exposures and more diverse investment and hedging strategies."

Evelyn Partners makes new Bestinvest hires

Risk appetite returns to US market in October

