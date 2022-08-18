HANetf to expand ETP platform to crypto ETCs

HANetf believes there will be major regulatory changes in the crypto regulatory space over the next few months, leading to a rise in crypto ETPs.

The expanded platform will allow asset managers to manufacture and manage crypto ETCs within the HANetf platform. Current clients on the platform will have full access from launch, which HANetf said is set to happen in "a couple of months".

To date, the firm has focused on UCITS ETFs and physically-backed gold and carbon ETCs, with the current platform having over 40 ETFs and ETPs. It also plans to offer other ETPs in asset classes such as bonds, equities, commodities, and currencies in the ETC wrapper.

HANetf currently also distributes the single coin crypto ETC range on behalf of ETC Group.

The firm said it had received 53 enquiries from fund managers and financial services companies looking to launch crypto funds/ETPs over the past year, with around 70% of those coming from Europe.

It added that it believes that there will be major regulatory changes in the crypto regulatory space over the next few months, leading to a rise in crypto ETPs. Currently, there are 161 crypto ETPs, 57 of them launched this year.

Nik Bienkowski, co-CEO and co-founder of HANetf said: "Given our history of creating the world's first gold ETC, commodity and currency ETCs, it is a natural extension of our offering to expand into providing white label ETC and ETP solutions. We want to be a one-stop-shop across all asset classes and product structures.

"Our new crypto ETC platform continues in this vein. It is clear to us that many, despite the recent sell-off, view cryptocurrencies as playing a vital role in our digital future. For the investor trying to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, we believe there is no doubt that the ETC wrapper is one of the best ways to do so."