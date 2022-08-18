HANetf to expand ETP platform to crypto ETCs

Received 53 enquiries

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
HANetf believes there will be major regulatory changes in the crypto regulatory space over the next few months, leading to a rise in crypto ETPs.
Image:

HANetf believes there will be major regulatory changes in the crypto regulatory space over the next few months, leading to a rise in crypto ETPs.

HANetf is set to expand its white label ETP platform capabilities to include crypto ETCs, Investment Week can reveal.

The expanded platform will allow asset managers to manufacture and manage crypto ETCs within the HANetf platform. Current clients on the platform will have full access from launch, which HANetf said is set to happen in "a couple of months".

To date, the firm has focused on UCITS ETFs and physically-backed gold and carbon ETCs, with the current platform having over 40 ETFs and ETPs. It also plans to offer other ETPs in asset classes such as bonds, equities, commodities, and currencies in the ETC wrapper.

HANetf currently also distributes the single coin crypto ETC range on behalf of ETC Group.

The firm said it had received 53 enquiries from fund managers and financial services companies looking to launch crypto funds/ETPs over the past year, with around 70% of those coming from Europe.

It added that it believes that there will be major regulatory changes in the crypto regulatory space over the next few months, leading to a rise in crypto ETPs. Currently, there are 161 crypto ETPs, 57 of them launched this year.

Nik Bienkowski, co-CEO and co-founder of HANetf said: "Given our history of creating the world's first gold ETC, commodity and currency ETCs, it is a natural extension of our offering to expand into providing white label ETC and ETP solutions. We want to be a one-stop-shop across all asset classes and product structures.

"Our new crypto ETC platform continues in this vein. It is clear to us that many, despite the recent sell-off, view cryptocurrencies as playing a vital role in our digital future. For the investor trying to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, we believe there is no doubt that the ETC wrapper is one of the best ways to do so."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Marlborough hires veteran analyst Steve Robertson

UK inflation surges to double digits at 10.1% in July

More on Alternatives

Philippe Couvrecelle of iM Global Partners
Companies

The Big Interview: iMGP's Couvrecelle on growing the business fivefold in the next decade

London to become the firm’s European base

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 August 2022 • 6 min read
Investors pulled £2.7bn from equity strategies
ESG

Flows into sustainable strategies slow as equities continue to suffer

Follows 62% drop in Q2

Georgie Lee
clock 17 August 2022 • 2 min read
Adil Alaoui, alternatives analyst at Sarasin & Partners
Alternatives

Three inflation busting alternatives to watch right now

Hedge funds and housing

Adil Alaoui
clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Burry sells all but a single stock on dead cat bounce fears

16 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary

17 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Analysts price in second consecutive 50bps hike by BoE as recession looms

16 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

15 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Tatton AM completes £7m acquisition of 8AM Global

15 August 2022 • 1 min read
06

Three inflation busting alternatives to watch right now

16 August 2022 • 4 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot