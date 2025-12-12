ETPLink's Bo Bjurgert: Operational considerations for new ETP market entrants

Exponential growth

clock • 4 min read

One of the most notable evolutions in the ETF world in recent years has been the exponential growth of providers coming to market.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ETFs

Goldman Sachs AM bolsters active ETF range with trio of fixed income launches
ETFs

Goldman Sachs AM bolsters active ETF range with trio of fixed income launches

Overseen by fixed income and liquidity solutions team

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 December 2025 • 2 min read
Jupiter launches global small-cap active ETF for Origin team
ETFs

Jupiter launches global small-cap active ETF for Origin team

Group's second active ETF product

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 10 December 2025 • 2 min read
Dimensional Fund Advisors joins London's active ETF race
ETFs

Dimensional Fund Advisors joins London's active ETF race

More ETFs next year

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 14 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot