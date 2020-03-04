Eurozone
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
ECB leaves rates unchanged as Draghi bows out
QE to restart on 1 November
Why Greek bonds are the unlikely 'best in class' assets to hold
Most fixed income has performed well in 2019 aided by the change in outlook from many central banks around the world and the gross redemption yield (GRY) on many bonds have fallen to very low or negative levels.
What can we expect from the European Central Bank this week?
Questions over further quantitative easing rollout
Do European equities offer 'tremendous value'?
If you had not been paying attention to financial markets for quite a few years and then – from this position of naivety – had looked at the eurozone, your likely conclusion would be that the region's equity bourses were offering tremendous value.
UK politics: New leader, old problems
Prime Minister Boris Johnson must "raise his game from sloganeering"
The 'uneasy picture' in Europe
Perhaps surprisingly, Europe was the second best-performing regional stockmarket in the world in the first half of 2019.
Are investment grade corporate bonds the new safe haven of choice?
In times of uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, corporate bonds with an investment grade rating are commonly considered as the new safe havens.
M&G's Leaviss: Beware the widow-maker
The one trade to watch out for
Bond managers prepare for volatility in Europe as Italy plans new 'currency'
Proposals for new 'mini-BOTs' mooted
The "positive signals" to be found in Europe
While macroeconomic concerns remain, the outlook for European equities is now more positive than a year ago.
"Worrying" debt trends: Is Italy the new Greece?
EU to open an Excessive Deficit Procedure for Italy
Industry Voice: Could the euro zone periphery head off the rails again?
Almost a decade on from the sovereign debt crisis, we explore whether the euro zone's peripheral economies have materially improved or old vulnerabilities will again become apparent as growth slows.
Eye on Central and Eastern Europe: Four regions to look out for
Which countries will perform well?
Brewin Dolphin: How will different sectors cope with constant political risk?
Impact of political turmoil and Brexit
How 'pervasive uncertainty' is impacting the outlook for European assets
The European Central Bank (ECB) has been much more dovish this year as macroeconomic conditions in the eurozone have quickly deteriorated.
Kames Capital CIO: Dear Worried Investor
Equity markets everywhere look 'reasonably placed'
UK investors move £62bn into Luxembourg and Dublin funds on Brexit fears
Latest report from Calastone
BofAML: 20 must-know stats for investors
Guide to equity universe
Fitch hit with record ESMA fine for conflict of interest breach
Took place between 2013 and 2018
Is another global credit crisis looming?
Current affairs, not debt, could be the main trigger
The five factors to watch in European high yield this year
Worst quarter in several years in Q4
Outlook 2019: European managers eyeing entry points after turbulent year
Uncertain outlook