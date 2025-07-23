Berenberg AM's Matthias Born: European equities have further to run

Historically, the continent's markets have been overshadowed by the US, where a more pro-business culture, lighter regulation and deeper capital markets have driven superior earnings growth and stock performance. Stock pickers urge caution over rapid return to US equities But the tide may finally be turning. According to our latest analysis, the recent rally in European equities is not a short-lived bounce but the beginning of a structural renaissance. Corporate sentiment is shifting. At a corporate conference in June, executives from major European firms expressed a newfound optim...