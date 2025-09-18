Eurozone annual inflation holds steady at 2% in August

Core inflation remained 2.3%

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Euro area annual inflation remained at 2% in August 2025, according to the latest figures released by Eurostat yesterday (17 September).

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

Trustpilot