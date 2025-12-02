OECD predicts BoE will end rate cuts at 3.5%

Inflation forecast at 3.5% for 2025

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s monetary policy easing cycle is projected to come to an end after Q2 2026, with interest rates settling at 3.5%, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Trustpilot