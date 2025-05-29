JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: How closer fiscal and monetary policy could get US out of trouble

Plans to 'inflate away' debt burden

clock • 3 min read

In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the focus of policymakers was on shrinking government indebtedness via curbs on government spending.

This was driven in part by the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis of 2010-12, where the bond market vigilantes tested the debt sustainability of the peripheral sovereign borrowers by driving up borrowing rates.  The policy prescription of austerity did not, however, deliver the intended outcome. In essence, corporates and households were equally reluctant to spend and invest and the resulting collective retrenchment delivered weak growth and even greater levels of borrowing as a proportion of national income. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant shift in the thinki...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on US

Fears mount over US debt path as tax cuts inch closer
US

Fears mount over US debt path as tax cuts inch closer

Treasury yields up after Congress vote

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 May 2025 • 2 min read
Investors cautious on strategy changes as global uncertainty persists
US

Investors cautious on strategy changes as global uncertainty persists

No going back to ‘where we were before’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 May 2025 • 4 min read
US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns
US

US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns

30-Year Treasuries hit 5.11% last evening

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot