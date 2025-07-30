Eurozone GDP up by 0.1% in Q2 2025 despite trade disputes

Seasonally adjusted GDP for the eurozone grew by 0.1% in Q2 2025 compared to the 0.6% of the previous quarter.
Year-on-year, eurozone GDP increased by 1.4%, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat today (30 July), the statistical office of the EU. US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates In Q1 2025, GDP had increased by 0.6% in comparison with Q4 2024. Spain recorded the highest increased compared to Q1 2025, with 0.7%, followed by Portugal (0.6%) and Estonia (0.5%). The latest figures came after months of sparring between the EU and US on reaching a trade deal, which have sent markets in a tailspin only to recover gradually after US President Donald Trump put levies on hold....
