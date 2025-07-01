Eurozone inflation rises to 2% in June

The latest shift in cost pressures came after in May, the inflation rate fell to 1.9%, below European Central Bank's 2% target and down from 2.2% in April. Service costs are forecast to reach the highest annual rate in June at 3.3%, up from 3.2% a month prior, followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.1%) and non-energy industrial goods (0.5%) this month. Disinflation drives ECB rate cut but investors warn of limited space for further trims Core inflation, which excludes food, alcohol, tobacco and energy prices, remained unchanged at 2.3% in June. The latest inflation readings came...