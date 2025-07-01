Eurozone inflation rises to 2% in June

Up from 1.9% in May

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Eurozone inflation hit 2% in June, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

The latest shift in cost pressures came after in May, the inflation rate fell to 1.9%, below European Central Bank's 2% target and down from 2.2% in April. Service costs are forecast to reach the highest annual rate in June at 3.3%, up from 3.2% a month prior, followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.1%) and non-energy industrial goods (0.5%) this month. Disinflation drives ECB rate cut but investors warn of limited space for further trims Core inflation, which excludes food, alcohol, tobacco and energy prices, remained unchanged at 2.3% in June. The latest inflation readings came...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Ninety One hires M&G's David Knee to lead multi-asset team

CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income survives tender offer with almost half its shares sold

More on Europe

Eurozone inflation rises to 2% in June
Europe

Eurozone inflation rises to 2% in June

Up from 1.9% in May

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 July 2025 • 2 min read
Disinflation drives ECB rate cut but investors warn of limited space for further trims
Europe

Disinflation drives ECB rate cut but investors warn of limited space for further trims

25bps cut

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 05 June 2025 • 2 min read
Investors cautiously turn to Europe as US credibility falters under Trump's tariffs
Europe

Investors cautiously turn to Europe as US credibility falters under Trump's tariffs

Rising Treasury yields and falling US indices

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 April 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot