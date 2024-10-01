Eurozone inflation dips below ECB target for the first time in over three years

According to flash estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat today (1 October), inflation in the euro area fell to 1.8% in September, down from 2.2% in August, matching forecasts by a Reuters poll of economists. Core inflation, which strips out energy, food, and tobacco, eased slightly from 2.8% in August to 2.7% in September. ECB cuts interest rates to 3.5% amid softer inflation figures and faltering growth Services inflation fell to 4% last month from 4.1% in August, while food, alcohol and tobacco prices ticked up slightly to 2.4% from 2.3%. Non-energy indus...