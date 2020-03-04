European Union
Brexit Blog: Boris Johnson threatens to walk from EU negotiations
The latest on the UK's life outside the EU
Growing appetite for ETFs: The trends to look out for in 2020
Fixed income and ESG strategies
Companies and sectors set to benefit in the post-Brexit market
Property and tech expected to boom
BlackRock's Avigdori: Why stockpicking will be essential for UK income investors this year
2019 proved to be a strong year for equity investors.
Brexit Day: Where do UK markets go from here?
Five managers assess potential headwinds and tailwinds
EU regulators unite for UCITS liquidity risk supervision
Asset managers across the bloc set to be hit with new data requests
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Rating agencies face continued regulatory pressure in Esma proposals for internal control functions
Watchdog launches consultation
How will UK election and US trade deal affect global bonds?
Favouring US Treasuries over UK gilts
Queen's Speech 2019: Government pledges Brexit by 31 January
'The most radical Queen's Speech in a generation'
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
The two factors needed for the rise in Europe's markets to continue
Europe's stockmarkets are on average up more than 20% this year.
Why China will weather the trade war
Country's growth story remains intact
Bad Brexit: How will property funds react?
The measures needed to make investors feel safe as houses
Brexit uncertainty hangs over new ESMA powers
Newly granted powers in 2020
Why are investors still flocking towards European bonds?
Despite a recent sell-off, $17trn in global bonds trade with a negative yield.
Kames' Ryan reduces domestically focused UK stocks as Brexit deadline approaches
Sights set on stocks with international focus
The UK investment trusts most exposed to Brexit
Which products are at risk?
Sanlam UK's Polin: What the geopolitical 'palette of tension' will mean for our business
No-deal Brexit will cause 'a tremendous shock on the UK economy'
Managers warned 'prepare for the worst' as Parliament suspension puts EU access at risk
Fears shutdown could delay passage of financial services laws
Carney: Pound acting like emerging market currency
Brexit taking its toll on sterling
What can we expect from the European Central Bank this week?
Questions over further quantitative easing rollout
Back to school or back to old tricks?
The headlines that will dominate the next quarter
UK stocks look more attractive after fresh slump in sterling
Pound hit by Parliament shutdown plans