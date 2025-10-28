FCA looks to anonymise short seller identities

Consultation open until 16 December

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Net short positions reported by individual holders could be anonymised under proposals to update the UK Short Selling Regulation (UK SSR) published by the Financial Conduct Authority today (28 October).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Government moves ESG ratings providers under FCA remit

Number of complaints to financial service firms jumps almost 4%

More on Regulation

FCA to deliver 'fewer and faster' enforcement outcomes
Regulation

FCA to deliver 'fewer and faster' enforcement outcomes

More criminal prosecutions than before

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
FCA's Simon Walls warns 'things will go wrong' with PISCES but loosening regulation is right
Regulation

FCA's Simon Walls warns 'things will go wrong' with PISCES but loosening regulation is right

IA Funds Symposium

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
SDR operational hurdles see firms take cautious implementation approach
Regulation

SDR operational hurdles see firms take cautious implementation approach

Regulation highly prescriptive

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 October 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot