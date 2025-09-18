HSBC AM warns ETF investors of tax liabilities as it applies for OFR

TMPR coming to an end

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

HSBC Asset Management has warned investors in several of its ETFs that their tax liabilities may change following updates to the distribution rules for firms operating in the European Economic Area.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

IA adds CEOs Sasha Wiggins and Eric Adler to its board

Peel Hunt upgrades Jupiter to 'Buy'

More on ETFs

The IA: 'Significant growth opportunity' for ETFs if access barriers are removed
ETFs

The IA: 'Significant growth opportunity' for ETFs if access barriers are removed

Gender and age discrepancies found

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 September 2025 • 1 min read
China on track to take over Japan as dominant Asia Pacific ETF market
ETFs

China on track to take over Japan as dominant Asia Pacific ETF market

Hit $745bn in AUM by year end

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 August 2025 • 2 min read
HANetf co-CEO sticks by defence theme after it helps double firm's AUM in 12 months
ETFs

HANetf co-CEO sticks by defence theme after it helps double firm's AUM in 12 months

$8bn in AUM

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 August 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot