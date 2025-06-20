The impact of divorcing from the European Union (EU) has prompted several industry players to call the last ten years a ‘lost decade' for the UK, in tandem with the ‘lost decade' post-global financial crisis. But according to Jamie Niven, senior portfolio manager at Candriam, one of the biggest post-Brexit losses has been the significant reduction in labour supply and tackling this shortage will be "key" to restoring some growth. The UK-EU summit a chance for the continent to showcase unity 'in a less American world' He highlighted that, pre-2016, the UK's economic growth was "bene...