Markets plunge as Trump pushes ahead with global 'reciprocal' tariffs

20% on EU, 10% on UK

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Global markets have taken a blow after US President Donald Trump unveiled a series of sweeping tariffs meant to “make America wealthy again”.

In his Rose Garden speech at the White House on Wednesday (2 April), Trump pledged 20% levies on European Union imports and 10% on imports coming from the UK. "European Union, they are very tough…traders. And you think of European Union [as being] very friendly, they rip us off, it is so sad to see. It is so pathetic," Trump told reporters. Trump trade war could lead to $1.4trn global welfare loss as 'Liberation Day' looms In addition, the US president slapped another 34% tariff on China, bringing the total to 54% after another 20% previously imposed, while Japan was dealt wit...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

US futures and European equities drop as fallout of 'harsh' tariffs ripples through markets

US swings out of favour at fastest rate since 2010

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: Musk's reported departure from White House offers small respite for Tesla
Markets

Market Movers blog: Musk's reported departure from White House offers small respite for Tesla

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 03 April 2025 • 1 min read
US futures and European equities drop as fallout of 'harsh' tariffs ripples through markets
Markets

US futures and European equities drop as fallout of 'harsh' tariffs ripples through markets

'Liberation Day'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 03 April 2025 • 3 min read
Dentons' Nik Colbridge: What IPO candidates really care about when choosing a listing venue
Markets

Dentons' Nik Colbridge: What IPO candidates really care about when choosing a listing venue

London under pressure

Nik Colbridge
clock 03 April 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot