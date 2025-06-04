Antipodes Partners' Alison Savas: Trump's own goal could make the rest of the world great again

US exceptionalism questioned

clock • 4 min read

If uncertainty around tariffs and the unpredictability of US President Donald Trump’s administration persists, we will see weaker corporate investment, a looser labour market and potentially higher savings rates from nervous households.

Downward pressure will only intensify from tariff-driven demand and supply shocks. Somewhat predictably, the ‘Wall Street meets Tech Bros' constructed narrative around Trump being good for business has faded, though their palpable fear of the president has increased. Whether or not the market is adequately pricing in the potential demand and supply shock from tariffs and potentially tighter immigration policies remains to be seen. Even if economic growth comes under pressure, high inflation may limit the Federal Reserve's ability to respond. Recession fears recede but still higher ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on US

SEC chair seeks to disband US financial tech innovation hub
US

SEC chair seeks to disband US financial tech innovation hub

'Targeted, common-sense reorganisations'

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 June 2025 • 2 min read
Antipodes Partners' Alison Savas: Trump's own goal could make the rest of the world great again
US

Antipodes Partners' Alison Savas: Trump's own goal could make the rest of the world great again

US exceptionalism questioned

Alison Savas
clock 04 June 2025 • 4 min read
Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Investor vigilance needed as era of US advantage erodes
US

Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Investor vigilance needed as era of US advantage erodes

Reserve currency status 'not immutable'

Lindsay James
clock 02 June 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot