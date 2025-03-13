US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs

Tariffs 'not in our mutual interest'

Sorin Dojan
2 min read

US indices closed slightly higher on Wednesday (12 March) after several days of decline, after the European Commission promised to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminium.

According to data from MarketWatch, the S&P rose nearly 0.5% from the previous day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased by 1.2% during the same period. However, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, in pre-market trading at the time of reporting. Stocks plunge as Donald Trump slaps tariffs on US trading partners Both indices have taken a significant dip in the past three months, with the S&P 500 down 7.9%, while the Nasdaq has seen a decrease of 11.9%, both declines fuelled by the unpredictability of Trump's tariff moves, who has imposed levies on...

