According to data from MarketWatch, the S&P rose nearly 0.5% from the previous day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased by 1.2% during the same period. However, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, in pre-market trading at the time of reporting. Stocks plunge as Donald Trump slaps tariffs on US trading partners Both indices have taken a significant dip in the past three months, with the S&P 500 down 7.9%, while the Nasdaq has seen a decrease of 11.9%, both declines fuelled by the unpredictability of Trump's tariff moves, who has imposed levies on...