EU's push to launch own ISA model faces political challenges despite market support

Investment capital in need

Sorin Dojan
clock • 4 min read

Industry leaders and lawyers have raised issues with regulatory and jurisdictional challenges in implementing the EU’s Savings and Investments Union (SIU), a strategy launched by the European Commission to turn household savings into market investments.

SIU came in response to a lack of capital needed for the bloc's strategic objectives, including spending more money on defence, climate change and responding to the "rapid technological shifts and new geopolitical dynamics". According to the Commission's estimates cited in last year's Draghi report, the EU needs an additional €750bn to €800bn per year in investments by 2030, or between 4.4% and 4.7% of the EU GDP in 2023. Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues This exceeds the proportion made under the Marshall Plan from 1948 to 1951, which accounte...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income builds a position in Autotrader from HL proceeds

Industry divided on Reeves' pullback on Cash ISA reform

More on Europe

EU's push to launch own ISA model faces political challenges despite market support
Europe

EU's push to launch own ISA model faces political challenges despite market support

Investment capital in need

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 14 July 2025 • 4 min read
MainStreet Partners' Daniele Cat Berro: Europe's good intentions and poor execution
Europe

MainStreet Partners' Daniele Cat Berro: Europe's good intentions and poor execution

'Chronic slowness' undermining efforts

Daniele Cat Berro
clock 03 July 2025 • 4 min read
Eurozone inflation rises to 2% in June
Europe

Eurozone inflation rises to 2% in June

Up from 1.9% in May

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot