ethereum

Exploiting the Metaverse: Who will be the real winners?

Technology

Exploiting the Metaverse: Who will be the real winners?

Facebook’s drive to hire 10,000 people across EU to bring metaverse to life is a massive leap forward to creating a reality that features a decentralised, open-architecture platform accessed by virtual reality headsets and powered by blockchain technology...

clock 01 November 2021 • 5 min read
Crypto clampdown: China ban will not hamper 'biggest political idea for 150 years'

Markets

Crypto clampdown: China ban will not hamper 'biggest political idea for 150 years'

Crypto "most successful Ponzi scheme of all time"

clock 04 October 2021 • 7 min read
US Treasury sanctions crypto exchange for alleged ransomware attacks

Regulation

US Treasury sanctions crypto exchange for alleged ransomware attacks

Blacklist of the SUEX exchange

clock 22 September 2021 • 1 min read
Musk's U-turn on bitcoin: Genuine concern or publicity stunt?

Alternatives

Musk's U-turn on bitcoin: Genuine concern or publicity stunt?

Investors caught off guard by tech mogul's volte-face

clock 17 May 2021 • 6 min read
Is the net closing in on Bitcoin? Global regulators ramp up the rhetoric on cryptocurrency regulation

Technology

Is the net closing in on Bitcoin? Global regulators ramp up the rhetoric on cryptocurrency regulation

How would new rules impact crypto investors?

clock 04 March 2021 •
CoinShares launches physically-backed Bitcoin ETP and eyes seven further crypto launches

ETFs

CoinShares launches physically-backed Bitcoin ETP and eyes seven further crypto launches

$100m seeding level meets requirement

clock 19 January 2021 •
Bitcoin's institutional boost: Where now following launch of UK's first long only crypto fund?

Equities

Bitcoin's institutional boost: Where now following launch of UK's first long only crypto fund?

Asset managers slowly flocking to cryptocurrencies

clock 13 February 2020 •
Cryptocurrencies: The next chapter lies in regulation

Specialist

Cryptocurrencies: The next chapter lies in regulation

Improving checks and balances to make sector thrive

clock 25 June 2019 •
Can blockchain change wealth management?

Industry

Can blockchain change wealth management?

Exploring 'smart contracts' and other developments

clock 03 June 2019 •
Blockchain: A revolution for real estate funds

Alternatives

Blockchain: A revolution for real estate funds

How ethereum can revolutionise the property industry

clock 05 April 2019 •
Trustpilot