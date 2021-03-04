Is the net closing in on Bitcoin? Global regulators ramp up the rhetoric on cryptocurrency regulation

Regulators such as the FCA and the US SEC have been tightening rules on investing in cryptocurrencies

There has been a flurry of political and regulatory engagement with cryptoassets in recent weeks.

On 13 January, the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde labelled Bitcoin as a "highly speculative asset", which has been responsible for "totally reprehensible money laundering", and called for regulation to be applied and agreed upon "at a global level".

Across the pond, the US Securities and Exchanges Commission flexed its muscles last December by launching enforcement action against the blockchain payments company Ripple for raising capital of $1.3bn from offering allegedly unregulated securities, leading to Ripple being delisted on several exchanges.

Finally, the US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network floated a controversial regulation introducing data collection and reporting requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges. If enacted, it would cut across some of the anonymity associated with cryptocurrency.

UK regulators have not stayed silent. On 11 January, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a warning to consumers that they "should be prepared to lose all their money" if they invest in cryptoassets.

Indeed, the unregulated nature of many cryptoasset related activities means that investments are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which kicks in to compensate consumers of "regulated investments" if things go badly wrong.

The FCA, whose statutory objectives include the protection of consumers, is doubtless concerned about the increasing number of UK consumers who now purchase cryptocurrency. Despite the current bull-run, cryptoassets are notoriously volatile, and consumers can quickly suffer losses as easily as they achieve gains.

The FCA will be conscious of pressure to ensure that everyday consumers are adequately protected by regulation - particularly if market events or hacks result in significant losses for crypto investors.

The FCA has, to date, taken a relatively non-interventionist approach to cryptocurrency regulation, releasing guidance in mid-2019 that confirmed "exchange tokens" (for instance, Bitcoin) should be unregulated unless they are closely comparable to other regulated investments, such as shares, in which case they would be classified as "security tokens".

However, the impact of regulation on (unregulated) exchange tokens has still been gradually increasing over time. The FCA's recent warning coincided with two new significant regulations coming into force, namely, a new requirement for cryptoasset firms to be registered with the FCA under AML regulations, and a ban on the sale of crypto-derivatives.