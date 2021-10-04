Crypto clampdown: China ban will not hamper 'biggest political idea for 150 years'

China's recent ban of all cryptocurrency will not hamper the prospects for what has been described as the "biggest political idea for 150 years" by some asset allocators, who have likened the current stage in crypto adoption to "the internet in 1997".

Others are more sceptical though, with some warning the ban will be "disastrous for crypto" and that it serves to highlight what they described as "the most successful Ponzi scheme of all time".

On 24 September, the People's Bank of China announced all cryptocurrency transactions would become illegal, warning that it "seriously endangers the safety of people's assets".

Brevan Howard launches crypto division - reports

China outlawed cryptocurrency exchanges from operating back in 2017, and put a stop to more than two dozen mining operations in the Szechuan province in June this year.

However, the latest crackdown means that mining the digital asset is entirely illegal, while Chinese citizens can no longer trade it on peer-to-peer platforms.

The PBOC also re-emphasised the existing ban on any overseas exchanges conducting transactions in China.

The value of various cryptos dipped during the immediate aftermath of the announcement, with bitcoin and ethereum falling by more than $2,000 and $1,100 in value respectively.

According to data from Nikkei Asia, China was home to 46% of the world's bitcoin mining activity - which is the largest cryptocurrency globally.

George Monaghan, analyst on GlobalData's thematic team, said China ruling crypto transactions illegal will be "disastrous for the cryptocurrency sector".

"Being excluded from the world's largest market is terrible for any product, and this is the strongest demonstration yet of China's anti-crypto sentiment," he warned.

Barry Norris, CIO and CEO of Argonaut, added China is "the first big economy to completely outlaw crypto and probably will not be the last".

US Treasury sanctions crypto exchange for alleged ransomware attacks

"Crypto's $1.5trn current market valuation already constitutes the most successful Ponzi scheme of all time: this should be the biggest concern of any financial regulator worldwide," he said.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, agreed further regulatory interventions on cryptocurrency could occur globally, as central banks attempt to clamp down on money laundering, scam activity and crypto marketing promotions on social media.

"The Chinese authorities are trying to clamp down on what they see as excessive speculative capitalism, which has led to action in the education and gaming sectors, and on bitcoin," he explained.

"It is not alone in viewing cryptocurrency as risky in terms of potential consumer harm, helping to conceal criminal activity and damaging the environment."

But while Chelsea Financial Services' senior research analyst James Yardley pointed out China is not the only authoritarian regime to ban crypto, he said this is happening in some cases because it presents "an enormous threat to the status quo and there are huge vested interests which will fight it".

"So far, this has not slowed adoption," he reasoned. "Most people completely misunderstand crypto. They associate crypto with bitcoin and think that it is a pointless, energy-sucking, speculative, Ponzi scheme with no real utility."

The senior research analyst said this view "misses the bigger picture of what is happening with ethereum and other Layer-1 protocols".

"The philosophy behind cryptocurrencies and the Web 3.0 technology is the biggest political idea for 150 years," he continued. "It offers an entirely new economic and political model and people are just starting to wake up to this."

Indeed, several commentators believe China's decision to ban crypto is more nuanced than protecting against volatility and the concealment of criminal activity.

"There are several reasons why, but the short answer is control," said Jason Guthrie, head of digital assets at WisdomTree.

"The Chinese authorities have a very centralised view of the world, and the cryptocurrency market does not fit in that."

Ganesh Viswanath Natraj, assistant professor of finance at Warwick Business School, added that strategically, the PBOC's pilot project of issuing its own digital currency will face threats of competition from the private cryptocurrency market.

"By forcing a ban, it is ensuring significant adoption of the central bank's digital currency," he added.

Been here before

Freddie Williams, sales trader at GlobalBlock, said he saw "little in the way of knee-jerk reaction" from clients after the announcement, given that previous clampdowns on crypto from China have been and gone, yet digital assets have continued their upward trend.

Meanwhile, Fortem Capital's George Cotsikis pointed out that China has previously banned Twitter, Facebook and Google in the past, as well as bitcoin "multiple times".

"Since those crackdowns the ‘banned' assets had very substantial positive returns for global investors," he pointed out. "We do not see why this time it would be any different.

"Investors tend to overestimate the impact of short term events and associated volatility and massively underestimate long-term disruptive change."

Chase de Vere's CEO Nigel Green agreed, adding that China's 2017 crackdown on crypto triggered a temporary sell-off, but that prices rebounded to pre-announcement levels within weeks and went on to hit fresh all-time highs of $20,000 less than three months later.

"Cryptocurrencies are here to stay in some form or another," he said. "They have already forever changed the way the world handles money, makes transactions, does business and manages assets."

Guthrie said it is "still very early days for crypto" and that the ways in which this technology will create new business models is "still unfolding".

"I liken this period in crypto to the internet in 1997; you do not know exactly how the technology will change things, you could not have predicted Amazon or Google in 1997, you just know that it has the potential to change everything," he argued.

Yardley agreed, with the caveat that governments do not block the use of crypto.

"Web 3.0 has the potential to be the most disruptive force the world has ever seen," he said. "We have already seen huge innovations with decentralised finance. Gaming will be the first industry to fall because nobody is going to want to play a game in the future where they cannot own the digital assets themselves.

"The tech companies already see the future. The rest of the world is miles behind. Paypal is expanding rapidly into crypto, Twitter is turning itself into a payments network and will soon allow NFT verification, while Facebook is desperately trying to get government approval for its stable coin Diem and working rapidly towards a digital metaverse."

But given crypto's wild price swings are impossible to ignore - as is the reticence of many governments to welcome the digital currency with open arms - others are more sceptical.

"Once converted to the crypto religion, bitcoin zealots seem to lose capacity for critical reasoning, treating non-believers with a heretical contempt, such is the nature of any pyramid selling scheme where new converts can only extract their own economic rent through further proselytisation," Norris warned.

"Crypto is fundamentally flawed as it simply proposes to replace government fiat with private fiat, and most people would say at least governments can raise taxes and enforce property rights.

"The great irony of crypto today is that 99% of all transactions are entirely speculative, taking place on one of the numerous exchanges where intermediaries charge an extortionate economic rent."