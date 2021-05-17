Musk's U-turn on bitcoin: Genuine concern or publicity stunt?

Tesla and bitcoin once again dominated news headlines last week, as CEO Elon Musk announced his firm would no longer accept bitcoin as payment on concerns over the environmental impact of mining the cryptocurrency.

The Tesla founder's U-turn on the cryptocurrency has led to scepticism from bitcoin investors and equity analysts alike, with the former labelling the announcement a PR stunt and the latter questioning the company's valuations.

Musk's tweet sparked a 17% drop in the price of bitcoin, while Tesla's shares also slid 4.4% as investors digested this policy reversal. Just three months ago, Tesla bought $1.5bn worth of bitcoin and announced it would accept it as a payment method; there are no plans to sell its existing holdings.

The move was welcomed by some, including Mark Carney, the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, who tweeted: "As with transportation, we need a payments system that is resilient, high performance and carbon free".

One of the key questions on investors' minds is the reason why Tesla is not selling the bitcoin it has on its books, which still amounts to some $1.3bn.

Barry Norris, founder of Argonaut Capital, questioned whether Tesla is "the preeminent maker of electric vehicles" or "just a hedge fund that is long bitcoin"?

Norris believes there is too much hype around cryptocurrencies and has a number of crypto shorts in place, including MicroStrategy, which he described as "a failed software company", and leading bitcoin exchange Coinbase.

"There are a lot of people involved in crypto at the moment who are just riding a speculative wave, and when the tide goes out they certainly won't have a sustainable business model and there won't be a business for people to invest in," he said.

Overvalued Tesla?

Meanwhile, Hector McNeil, co-CEO of HANetf, dubbed Musk's latest move "headline grabbing", while Edan Yago, co-founder of crypto trading platform Sovryn, said Musk's "fear-mongering" suggests that "Tesla is overvalued".

"Elon's mystique has hit at peak bubble and is now in decline, along with Tesla's price. Time to sell Tesla," Yago added.

Michael Clough, analyst at MGIM, shares this view, saying the latest announcement "likely won't go far in appeasing those who have criticised the ESG criteria of the company" and adding that "valuations continue to look stretched".

Norris, meanwhile, is as sceptical about Tesla's future as he is about bitcoin, saying that "to assume that Tesla will be the leading maker of electric cars in two or three years' time is probably taking a big leap of faith".

However, not everyone in the market is so negative. Mamta Valechha, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, sees a number of opportunities for Tesla to remain competitive on the ESG front.

"Tesla already scores highly from an environmental perspective given it solely produces pure electric vehicles and consequently its products have zero carbon emissions," he said.

"While the manufacturing of batteries is energy intensive, rapid technology advances are changing this for the better. Additionally, when accounting for a car's lifetime, battery powered vehicles emit less than their combustion counterparts.

"Finally, reusing and recycling batteries, such as energy storage, is also a growing market that Tesla can take advantage of."