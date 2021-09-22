US Treasury sanctions crypto exchange for alleged ransomware attacks

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 September 2021 • 1 min read
The department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has announced a blacklist of the SUEX exchange
Image:

The department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has announced a blacklist of the SUEX exchange

The US Treasury Department has announced for the first time that it will sanction a cryptocurrency exchange for its alleged role in laundering money from ransomware attacks.

The department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has announced a blacklist of the SUEX exchange, due to allegedly having "facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants". It also said that more than 40% of the company's previous transactions are "associated with illicit actors".

SUEX is the first crypto exchange on OFAC's blacklist, which also contains 14 bitcoin addresses and four Ethereum addresses. US citizens are generally banned from performing transactions with blacklisted entities, and institutions that engage in certain activities with SUEX could face sanctions.

Brevan Howard launches crypto division - reports

In addition to announcing sanctions against SUEX, the Treasury Department restated its guidance on how to respond to ransomware attacks, stating that it "strongly encourages victims and related companies to report these incidents to and fully cooperate with law enforcement as soon as possible" while discouraging a ransom payment. It adds that ransomware payments reached over $400m in 2020, over four times that of 2019.

"Ransomware and cyber-attacks are victimizing businesses large and small across America and are a direct threat to our economy. We will continue to crack down on malicious actors," said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. "As cyber criminals use increasingly sophisticated methods and technology, we are committed to using the full range of measures, to include sanctions and regulatory tools, to disrupt, deter, and prevent ransomware attacks."

Related Topics

More on Regulation

Brevan Howard’s move provides a credibility boost to the fast-growing crypto market
Alternatives

Brevan Howard launches crypto division - reports

UK hedge fund has set up a new unit dubbed BH Digital

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
Richard Faithfull has been sentenced to five years and 10 months
Regulation

Company director jailed for £2.5m money laundering fraud

Richard Faithfull part of organised crime group

Jenny Turton
clock 09 September 2021 • 2 min read
Lend would allow customers to earn interest by lending their own digital assets
Markets

Crypto exchange Coinbase threatened with legal action by SEC

Regulator accused of ‘sketchy behaviour’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 09 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 