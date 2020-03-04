EBITDA
The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.
Argentina: Is corporate debt an opportunity?
Select issuers now more attractive
The 'encouraging signs' from Vodafone
After a terrible share price performance since the start of the year, Vodafone provided a more reassuring set of half year results last week.
India: Remember me? A rare entry point into the world's fastest growing economy
Improvement in corporate cashflows and industrials
How investors can benefit from a 'mis-pricing' of financial risk
Most people would agree, any investment proposition must involve some consideration of risk and return. A good investment idea is one that sees an attractive return profile without commensurate downside risks.
Are these AIM stocks guarded from global economic woes?
January is famous for containing the most depressing day of the year. But the New Year malaise seems to have gone further this year, infecting equity markets and leaving investors nursing multiple headaches.
Are SME bonds a good alternative to eurozone debt?
With SME corporations the most starved of access to credit across UK business, Chris Maule, CEO of UK Bond Network, explains how investors are able to access attractive and secured yields through SME bonds
Against the tide: Multi-managers underweight record-breaking US
Last week, the S&P 500 soared past the 2,000 mark for the first time, surprising those who had expected a reversal of some of the 30% gain seen in 2013.
Three of the best: Peripheral European corporate bonds
Will divergence between euro and non-euro stocks continue?
Hugh Cuthbert, manager of SVM's Continental Europe fund, asks whether there will be a level playing field between euro and non-euro currency plays now growth is returning to Europe.
Are high yield bonds worth the risk as leverage grows?
The need for leverage
FEATURE
Small (cap) is beautiful
SMALLER COMPANIES
Yield: Riskier than it looks
INFRASTRUCTURE
How infrastructure can help investors tap into EM potential
INFRASTRUCTURE
Majedie's hidden gem takes on UK income giants
ONE TO WATCH
What is driving UK mid-cap performance?
Mark Martin, manager of the Neptune UK Mid Cap fund, explains why investors should expect M&A activity to return to markets, and which mid-cap companies could be prime targets for takeover.
How small caps can shine in difficult times
SMALL CAPS
Who are the winners of the media sector revival?
Luke Stellini, global equity product director at Invesco Perpetual, explains how the media sector has undergone a major transformation since the days of the TMT boom.