Tilney Smith & Williamson AUM reaches record £57.7bn ahead of summer rebrand

‘Continues to explore’ acquisition opportunities

2 min read
Chris Woodhouse of Tilney Smith & Williamson
Chris Woodhouse of Tilney Smith & Williamson

Tilney Smith & Williamson has reported assets under management climbed to an all-time high of £57.7bn in 2021, on the back of record new business inflows.

Group chief executive Chris Woodhouse called it a "landmark year" for the business, following the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson, and also pointed to its organic growth and underlying profitability.

"Our increased scale, combined with strong new business generation across both our financial services and professional services businesses, has meant that it has also been a significant year in terms of financial performance," he said.

In its full-year results for 2021, Tilney Smith & Williamson recorded gross new business inflows of £6bn, representing 11.7% of opening assets, with net new business inflows increasing to £2.5bn from £0.7bn in 2020, equating to 4.9% of opening assets.

AUM grew 12.7% to reach £57.7bn over the year.

Tilney Smith & Williamson sees gross inflows of £4.5bn in nine months

Group operating income soared 83.4% to £560.8m, which the firm said helped it to generate £188.4m of adjusted EBITDA, a 14% increase over 2020 on a pro forma basis.

Woodhouse added: "Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.6% - a key measure of business profitability and efficiency - has increased year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and remains industry leading when compared to peers."

The firm completed the acquisition of wealth management business HFS Milbourne in March 2021, adding £376m of assets to the group in the second quarter, and said it "continues to explore opportunities to enhance growth through acquisitions".

"Notwithstanding current market volatility and the dreadful events unfolding in Ukraine, we have very strong foundations in place for future growth. We have both operational and financial strength and a large and growing pool of talent," said Woodhouse.

Rebrand

Following the completion of integrating Tilney and Smith & Williamson, with new operating models "largely implemented", the brands will be consolidated under the new name Evelyn Partners from summer this year. 

"The choice of a new name reflects the fact that the business is now one firm with a single purpose enabling it to offer a broader, integrated offering to all clients," s spokesperson said. "The new name is rooted in the company's heritage but is also both timeless and contemporary."

