Editor's letter: Mixed signals in markets

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that, over 12 months to the end of August, the Consumer Price Index has risen by 3% compared to a 2.1% rise over the same time period to the end of July. This 90 basis points increase marks the largest ever uptick recorded in the CPIH National Statistic 12-month inflation rate series, which first came to fruition in January 2006.

And, if inflation continues to rise, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has already suggested the bank will step in and hike rates before the year end. As can be seen on page five of this week's magazine, CME's Bank of England watch tool - which uses MPC SONIA futures prices - found there to be a 72.4% likelihood of a rate rise in December this year.

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

It is therefore not surprising that the prospect of inflation and rate hikes across the developed world has filtered its way through to bond markets. From year-to-date lows seen at the beginning of August, the yield of 10-year gilts has increased 97% to 1.2%, according to data from FE fundinfo. UK fixed income funds have also suffered their worst outflows since March 2020 - the start of the pandemic - according to research from Morningstar.

What would be predictable is for value and cyclical stocks to outperform in this kind of environment.

Not so this time round, however, with the MSCI United Kingdom Value index falling 0.9% during Q3 while its growth counterpart gained 1.4%.

Research from US firm Investment Metrics confirms this unexpected trend, with its latest Factor Performance Analysis Report for the past quarter finding that growth stocks outperformed value. Not just overall, but across every sub factor - including value stocks based on their book-to-price, earnings yield, cashflow yield, sales-to-price and EBITDA to EV - which the report notes is "unusual".

And, while people are seemingly dialling down their bond exposure, as well as their cyclical and value-style equity exposure, the VIX volatility index - Wall Street's so-called fear gauge - is up 40% over the last quarter. It is therefore no surprise the IA's best-selling sectors in their latest monthly data included IA Targeted Absolute Return and Money Market funds.

Bond yields soar as expected rate hike looms

The mixed signals and high levels of uncertainty could suggest the spectre of stagflation is making its way into markets. It is understandable that the notion is spooking investors, given that - as noted on the cover of this week's magazine - we have only ever experienced one prolonged period of rising inflation and sluggish growth. And that was some 50 years ago, long before a significant portion of current investors entered the market.

But for those who are worried we could see a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the cover also suggests stagflation will be transitory at most, with several commentators suggesting the backdrop - and indeed central bankers' willingness to step in - will mitigate much of the likelihood of this happening.