JPMAM's Andreas Michalitsianos: Investment grade bonds built to last

As we near the end of the quarterly earnings calendar in the US, investment grade issuers are reporting increased profitability and solid revenue growth, falling in line with our initial estimates. Despite currency headwinds on the back of a strong dollar, margins and interest coverage ratios have both improved, pointing towards a robust fundamental picture. European earnings present a similar but less pronounced narrative, with just above half of the companies having reported as yet. Revenue and EBITDA trends have been encouraging so far as we await key sectors like chemicals and uti...