JPMAM's Andreas Michalitsianos: Investment grade bonds built to last

'Resilience in balance sheets'

clock • 4 min read

Amid a landscape of economic shifts and evolving market dynamics, there are compelling opportunities for investors eyeing the investment grade credit market.

As we near the end of the quarterly earnings calendar in the US, investment grade issuers are reporting increased profitability and solid revenue growth, falling in line with our initial estimates. Despite currency headwinds on the back of a strong dollar, margins and interest coverage ratios have both improved, pointing towards a robust fundamental picture. European earnings present a similar but less pronounced narrative, with just above half of the companies having reported as yet. Revenue and EBITDA trends have been encouraging so far as we await key sectors like chemicals and uti...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Fixed income

Join IW in London this week for Fixed Income Market Focus event
Fixed income

Join IW in London this week for Fixed Income Market Focus event

Artemis, Artisan Partners, Barings, Capital Group, M&G, RLAM, UBP and Wellington confirmed to speak

Investment Week
clock 06 March 2025 • 1 min read
Investors bullish on European corporate bonds as many ditch inflationary concerns under Trump
Fixed income

Investors bullish on European corporate bonds as many ditch inflationary concerns under Trump

Tariff threat poses risk for some bonds

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 21 February 2025 • 4 min read
LGIM's Matthew Rees: Managing risk-return dynamics in fixed income
Fixed income

LGIM's Matthew Rees: Managing risk-return dynamics in fixed income

Diversification never been so important

Matthew Rees
clock 07 February 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot