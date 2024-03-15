Digital 9 Infrastructure completes Verne Global sale for £450m

To repay credit

clock • 1 min read

Digital 9 Infrastructure has completed the sale of its stake in Verne Global to private equity company Ardian France for approximately £450m.

In a stock exchange notice today (15 March), the trust said it has received £325.8m as the initial purchase price following the completion of the transaction. Digital 9 Infrastructure crosses final regulatory hurdle in Verne Global sale As announced on 27 November, the trust will receive a £19.5m deferred consideration payment and a potential earn-out payment of up to £106m, which is payable subject to Verne Global achieving run-rate EBITDA targets for the financial year ending December 2026. The trust said the sale would allow it to "significantly deleverage its balance sheet" and...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: Rate cuts are 'in play' for MPC meetings this year

UK consumer confidence stalls in March

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot