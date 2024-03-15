Digital 9 Infrastructure completes Verne Global sale for £450m

Digital 9 Infrastructure has completed the sale of its stake in Verne Global to private equity company Ardian France for approximately £450m.
In a stock exchange notice today (15 March), the trust said it has received £325.8m as the initial purchase price following the completion of the transaction. Digital 9 Infrastructure crosses final regulatory hurdle in Verne Global sale As announced on 27 November, the trust will receive a £19.5m deferred consideration payment and a potential earn-out payment of up to £106m, which is payable subject to Verne Global achieving run-rate EBITDA targets for the financial year ending December 2026. The trust said the sale would allow it to "significantly deleverage its balance sheet" and...
