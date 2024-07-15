Gore Street Energy Storage makes 'prudent' adjustment to dividend policy

In its final results published today (15 July), GSF said it would target the payment of 7p for the year ending 31 March 2025, compared to 7.5p paid for the year ended 31 March 2024. Moving from roughly equal payments across all quarters, GSF's target dividend payments will now be weighted to the fourth quarter, with 1p paid per quarter for the first three quarters and 4p in the final quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage reaffirms dividend target despite sector revenue headwinds The board said the dividend policy change was a "prudent" adjustment to reflect the maturing nature of th...