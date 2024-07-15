Gore Street Energy Storage makes 'prudent' adjustment to dividend policy

Gore Street Energy Storage (GSF) trust has updated its dividend policy to align distributions more closely to operational and other cashflows, while making a slight cut to the payout for the current financial year.
In its final results published today (15 July), GSF said it would target the payment of 7p for the year ending 31 March 2025, compared to 7.5p paid for the year ended 31 March 2024. Moving from roughly equal payments across all quarters, GSF's target dividend payments will now be weighted to the fourth quarter, with 1p paid per quarter for the first three quarters and 4p in the final quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage reaffirms dividend target despite sector revenue headwinds The board said the dividend policy change was a "prudent" adjustment to reflect the maturing nature of th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes