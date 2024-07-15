Gore Street Energy Storage makes 'prudent' adjustment to dividend policy

Slight dividend cut for 2024/2025

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Gore Street Energy Storage (GSF) trust has updated its dividend policy to align distributions more closely to operational and other cashflows, while making a slight cut to the payout for the current financial year.

In its final results published today (15 July), GSF said it would target the payment of 7p for the year ending 31 March 2025, compared to 7.5p paid for the year ended 31 March 2024. Moving from roughly equal payments across all quarters, GSF's target dividend payments will now be weighted to the fourth quarter, with 1p paid per quarter for the first three quarters and 4p in the final quarter.  Gore Street Energy Storage reaffirms dividend target despite sector revenue headwinds The board said the dividend policy change was a "prudent" adjustment to reflect the maturing nature of th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Polar Capital Technology proposes share split to broaden access for smaller investors

Brooks Macdonald outflows slow to £200m amid strong platform MPS growth

More on Investment Trusts

Polar Capital Technology proposes share split to broaden access for smaller investors
Investment Trusts

Polar Capital Technology proposes share split to broaden access for smaller investors

Share price return surges more than 50%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 July 2024 • 2 min read
Home REIT shareholders left in limbo as legal troubles threaten capital returns
Investment Trusts

Home REIT shareholders left in limbo as legal troubles threaten capital returns

At the mercy of potential litigation

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 July 2024 • 4 min read
Home REIT proposes managed wind-down as 'strategy faces considerable challenges'
Investment Trusts

Home REIT proposes managed wind-down as 'strategy faces considerable challenges'

‘Significant support for a realisation strategy’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 July 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot