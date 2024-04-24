Gresham House targets £20bn AUM by 2030 in wake of Searchlight Capital takeover

Gresham House is targeting £20bn in assets under management by 2030, as part of an ambitious strategic plan introduced after its takeover by US-based private equity firm Searchlight Capital last year.
The plan, coined 'GH30', also targets an EBITDA of £90m by the end of the decade, the alternatives specialist said in its annual results published today (24 April). Over the twelve months to 31 December 2023, the firm's AUM grew by 8% to £8.5bn, raising £700m across all divisions, while adjusted EBITDA rose to £36m. Gresham House acquisition 'bittersweet' for 'unloved' UK stock market The asset manager saw £200m net inflows to its public equity funds, which it said bucks the "wider trend of outflows in the UK small-cap sector". Within public equities, Gresham House manages the...
