Evelyn Partners suffers 8.7% decrease in AUM

Chris Woodhouse, group CEO said: “The war in Ukraine, high levels of inflation and rising borrowing costs have created a challenging backdrop this year, with both equity and bond markets down during the first six months of 2022."

The firm cited "the impact of market declines" as a reason for 8.7% drop in AUM.

It also reported gross and net inflows of £2.7bn and £1.1bn respectively, which were up 12% as compared to H1 2021. "This growth is a testament to the strength of our proposition, the breadth and reach of our distribution, and the quality of our people," said Chris Woodhouse, group CEO.

The firm's operating income increased to £290.5m, up 5.3% from £275.9m in the first half of the previous year. However, it reported adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation of £86.2m, down 6% from the same period last year.

In June this year, the business rebranded from Tilney Smith & Williamson to reflect reflected that it was one firm with a single purpose, which enables it to offer a broader, integrated offering to all clients, it said at the time.

Bestinvest, the group's online investment platform for DIY investors was also recently re-launched as a hybrid digital service offering free coaching and fixed price advice packages was retained as a separate brand: Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners.

The business also said that the teams from three firms had joined it in the year till 30 June 2022, with "a strong pipeline of further opportunities."

"A number of significant projects came to fruition in the first half of 2022, demonstrating continued progress against our strategy. These include the move to our new, unified brand in June, which enables us to present both existing and potential clients with our combined and wider service proposition.

"This has been accompanied by a promotional campaign around the theme ‘the Power of Good Advice' to raise awareness of the new brand and to highlight that the best advice is often personal."