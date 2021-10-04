Dame Helena Morrissey

Diversity

260 applicants

clock 04 October 2021 • 2 min read
Industry

Embedding diversity initiatives deep into company plans

clock 25 January 2021 •
ESG

Shifting the narrative to support equality

clock 18 January 2021 •
ESG

The 30% Club launched

clock 30 July 2020 •
Industry

Part of Project 1000 diversity drive

clock 07 May 2020 •
Industry

Lower than in 2018

clock 27 February 2020 •
Industry

More 'clearly articulated'

clock 20 January 2020 •
People moves

In the running for BoE governor

clock 04 October 2019 •
Industry

PwC and Diversity Project publish latest report

clock 02 October 2019 •
People moves

Currently head of personal investing at LGIM

clock 23 September 2019 •
Trustpilot