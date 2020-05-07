Call to nominate leading investment executive LGBT+ 'allies'

LGBT Great is inviting the global investment and savings industry to nominate executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership on the LGBT+ diversity and inclusion agenda as part of its Project 1000 initiative.

Nominations are now open and will run for five weeks until 10pm BST on Friday 5 June.

A Top 100 leaders list will then be published on Friday 26 June, the day before Pride celebrations were due to take place in London and New York with the theme of 'allyship'.

Industry executives are required to demonstrate advocacy and positive actions taken to support the LGBT+ community within their firm and across the industry.

Nominees are required to evidence the work they do as 'allies' such as sponsoring employee resource groups, influencing policy, mentoring others and raising awareness for LGBT+ equality and inclusion.

Each nominee is required to complete a video interview with LGBT Great and commit to the continuation of their support.

Click here to nominate. You can also engage with the campaign using the Twitter hashtag #YouMeUsWe.

Matt Cameron, LGBT Great managing director, said: "As Covid-19 impacts businesses and societies, clear and visible allyship for the LGBT+ community is now more important than ever because those marginalised in our communities are being impacted disproportionately.

"Just because Pride events are cancelled, does not mean that Pride is. In fact, it is very much alive.

"We are delighted to be bringing this initiative to the industry and we are thankful for the support of our members who enable us to do the work that we do."

LGBT Great's member firms including Schroders, Quilter PLC, Man Group, Janus Henderson and Brooks Macdonald have all agreed to support and endorse the initiative.

Cameron also cites the symbolism of the rainbows appearing in windows across the world as a reminder of the power that 'allyship' can have in creating a sense of unity and hope.

He added: "LGBT+ clients and investors will judge those firms who step up in support during times of crisis and this campaign will help to shine a light on the positive progress being realised by leaders within the investment and savings industry. I am pleased that LGBT Great members are continuing to drive momentum across their inclusion agendas".

The new initiative builds on the success of the #50For50 Pride campaign last year, sponsored by EY and endorsed by 50 industry executives including Dame Helena Morrissey and Peter Harrison, group chief executive of Schroders.

This was the first time the industry stood in solidarity to mark Pride and also commemorate 50 years since the Stonewall movement began in the US.

LGBT Great will also host a global webinar on Thursday 18 June on the importance of Pride, featuring exclusive interviews with several industry leaders.

Its flagship Project 1000 campaign is a five-year drive to spotlight 1000 LGBT+ people and supportive allies working in, or with, the buyside.