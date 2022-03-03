Editor's letter: Breaking the bias one word at a time

This year's theme is #BreakTheBias, in a global bid for people to forge equality for women and strive towards a world free of bias, and where everything is equitable and inclusive.

The first stepping stone towards doing so is, of course, to talk about it.

"Again?" I can hear the disgruntled cries from a minority of our readers already, who are no doubt suffering from what Dame Helena Morrissey describes on page 12 this week as "gender fatigue", or even diversity fatigue generally.

It is a conundrum that anybody who is passionate about promoting inclusivity faces.

It may seem safe to assume Investment Week is blissfully unaware of this, given the amount of airtime we devote to tackling diversity issues. Not so. In either a brave, or stupid move, I will highlight a review left for the magazine on TrustPilot last February which described Investment Week as "becoming a bit too much like another version of the BBC", as having an "increasingly virtue-signalling woke agenda" and exclaiming they are sure "a lot of readers get tired of having this rammed down their throats all the time".

Any feedback we receive is useful, and there would no doubt be a lot we need to put into action following this review had we not continued to provide insights, exclusive research and first-class commentary from key industry figures alongside promoting inclusivity. All of which, in my humble and very biased opinion, we do.

What it does shine a light on, however, is the desperate need for companies to do something to encourage employees to bring their whole selves to work, rather than just talk the talk. If firms do not do so, we get stuck in a bottleneck where fluffy words about equality become constant, yet void of meaning. And this is draining for readers.

This is why I love writing about initiatives that are tackling inequality in the asset management industry head-on, such as Goldman Sachs Asset Management's brave decision to vote against the board of any investee company that has fewer than a 10% female representation on its board (readers can find out more about this on page eight). Or, The Diversity Project's three-point plan to encourage more women into fund management (page 12), eToro's launch of its new FemaleLeadership Smart Portfolio (page 16), or features editor Kathleen Gallagher's investigation into solving the quandary of too few female-led funds on buylists. The front page of this week's International Women's Day special also uses MSCI data, obtained exclusively for Investment Week, showing the highest and lowest female board participation across listed companies globally.

I completely accept that banging a monotonous drum about diversity will have far from the desired effect. But drawing attention to areas that need improvement, and most importantly providing examples of how they can be improved, is in my view, invaluable. To our female readers, diversity advocates and our allies, I wish you a very happy International Women's Day. And for those who may find the diversity speak a little tough to swallow, I will draw from some sage advice a fellow journalist gave me once: "it is better for some people to love your work and others to hate it, than it is to have an audience that is indifferent".