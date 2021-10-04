City Hive and #TalkAboutBlack launches 2021 cross-company mentoring scheme

260 applicants

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 04 October 2021 • 2 min read
The scheme will support both mentees and mentors through professional development programmes
Image:

The scheme will support both mentees and mentors through professional development programmes

Think tank and advocacy group City Hive has officially launched its 2021 cross-company mentoring scheme for the asset management industry which, for the first year, stretches across both gender and ethnicity.

Now in its second year, the scheme - which is in collaboration with #TalkAboutBlack - will support both mentees and mentors through professional development programmes including events, presentations and talks.

This year, a total of nine companies have signed up to the scheme, including Impax and Federated Hermes, while 260 applications were received. This led to a match of 120 applicants into 60 mentor/mentee pairs - more than three times the amount of the inaugural programme. The Diversity Project has also worked alongside City Hive in securing additional funding for the scheme.

Editor's letter: Celebrating inclusion

Bev Shah, CEO of City Hive, said: "For too long the gender and ethnicity gaps have prevailed in our industry and it is the responsibility of all of us to take decisive steps to address it. Applications for the scheme came from over 80 different firms so clearly the demand for support is there.

"It is a highly effective way to develop and retain staff, demonstrating to them and new joiners that you are invested in their careers. We are indebted to all our new sponsors who have come on board in 2021 and hope to have even more next year".

Baroness Morrissey, chair of the Diversity Project, added that she is a "big believer" in the power of cross-company mentoring, given it provides mentees with "broader experience and advice than they might access through their own company".

"Mentors tell me time and again that the experience opens their eyes about the issues people experience that they might not feel able to talk about to their own employer or manager," she said.

"I am confident that this collaboration between City Hive and the Diversity Project will help many people - and in turn help us make faster progress towards a more diverse and inclusive industry."

Accelerating progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry

Alongside the mentorship programme itself, City Hive is encouraging mentors to complete a training programme on understanding bias which has been created in collaboration with provider wider Thinking.

Pairs were matched across as many different companies as possible to ensure a wider impact across the broader industry.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Crypto clampdown: China ban will not hamper 'biggest political idea for 150 years'

Ninety One Cautious Managed to change name to Global Income Opportunities

More on Diversity

Ritu Shirgaokar of State Street Capital
Diversity

reboot.: Diversity and inclusion at work - one year on

Progress made but still a long way to go

Ritu Shirgaokar
clock 04 October 2021 • 4 min read
Bev Shah is chief executive at City Hive
Industry

City Hive report reveals women and minorities lack trust in investment industry

Ongoing exclusion

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 04 October 2021 • 3 min read
Kate Elliot of Rathbone Greenbank Investments
ESG

Deep Dive: Identify genuine commitment to ESG

Look beyond fund name and holdings

Kate Elliot
clock 29 September 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Schroders: Investors care more about the environment than ever

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Woodford investors miss out as Oxford Nanopore IPO skyrockets

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 