City Hive and #TalkAboutBlack launches 2021 cross-company mentoring scheme

Now in its second year, the scheme - which is in collaboration with #TalkAboutBlack - will support both mentees and mentors through professional development programmes including events, presentations and talks.

This year, a total of nine companies have signed up to the scheme, including Impax and Federated Hermes, while 260 applications were received. This led to a match of 120 applicants into 60 mentor/mentee pairs - more than three times the amount of the inaugural programme. The Diversity Project has also worked alongside City Hive in securing additional funding for the scheme.

Editor's letter: Celebrating inclusion

Bev Shah, CEO of City Hive, said: "For too long the gender and ethnicity gaps have prevailed in our industry and it is the responsibility of all of us to take decisive steps to address it. Applications for the scheme came from over 80 different firms so clearly the demand for support is there.

"It is a highly effective way to develop and retain staff, demonstrating to them and new joiners that you are invested in their careers. We are indebted to all our new sponsors who have come on board in 2021 and hope to have even more next year".

Baroness Morrissey, chair of the Diversity Project, added that she is a "big believer" in the power of cross-company mentoring, given it provides mentees with "broader experience and advice than they might access through their own company".

"Mentors tell me time and again that the experience opens their eyes about the issues people experience that they might not feel able to talk about to their own employer or manager," she said.

"I am confident that this collaboration between City Hive and the Diversity Project will help many people - and in turn help us make faster progress towards a more diverse and inclusive industry."

Accelerating progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry

Alongside the mentorship programme itself, City Hive is encouraging mentors to complete a training programme on understanding bias which has been created in collaboration with provider wider Thinking.

Pairs were matched across as many different companies as possible to ensure a wider impact across the broader industry.