Baroness Helena Morrissey among senior industry allies to launch racial equality campaign

A team of ethnic minority allies from across the asset management community have launched a new campaign to spotlight the success stories of BAME people in the industry.

The campaign, called reboot., aims to use the power of story-telling to offer members of the BAME community role models within the financial industry including asset management, as well as to support positive dialogue regarding racial inequality in the workplace.

It will begin by releasing a series of video interviews on LinkedIn over the coming weeks with ethnic minority professionals who, together, are aiming to redefine and reshape the asset management industry to make it more inclusive, and will do so by sharing their career journeys, the obstacles they have faced and their hopes for the future.

Noreen Shah, founder of reboot. and head of corporate communications EMEA at State Street, said: "Although our first series focuses largely on financial services, we are confident that there is a wealth of inspiring ethnic minority leaders across industry sectors, and we encourage companies to join in this effort so we can learn from these stories.

"Organisations can play a vital role in shifting the narrative to support equality. We want to work with them and use our platform to help educate others and ensure momentum is maintained and dialogue flowing around race in the workplace."

Shah is joined by a number of senior allies within the asset management industry including founder of the 30% Club and chair of the Diversity Project Baroness Helena Morrissey, head of diversity and inclusion at Natwest Markets Mary Fitzpatrick, CEO of Invesco, EMEA Doug Sharp and managing director of research at Citi Vivienne Omaset.

The name reboot. is derived from a three-step mantra adopted by the campaign: to take 'control' of your narratives; to 'alter' your perceptions and inherent biases; and to 'delete' racial inequality in the workplace - time to 'reboot'.

Suki Sandhu OBE, adviser for reboot. and founder of Audeliss Executive Search, said championing a diversity of "perspectives, cultures, and experiences" will create a "positive business impact".

"Diverse groups make better, faster decisions with less bias and groupthink, and drive team creativity and innovation," he explained.

"We need to continue to shift the diversity narrative away from a box ticking exercise to a more meaningful and accountable dialogue between senior business leaders, ethnic minority role models and allies."

According to an independent review conducted by Baroness McGregor-Smith entitled Race in the Workplace, racial equality among firms could bring a further £24bn per year to the UK economy alone.

However, research from the Prince's Responsible Businesses Network found that only 6% of senior positions in UK businesses are held by ethnic minorities, despite the fact they account for some 14% of the overall population.

Meanwhile, only 5% of UK blue-chip companies have BAME CEOs at their helms, while only 3% of the 1,000 most prominent people in the UK - as measured by research product conducted by Operation Black Vote and The Guardian - are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The Resolution Foundation found that, in total, this amounts to a £3.2bn pay gap between BAME and white employees in the UK.

Natwest Markets' Fitzpatrick said: "There are still practices and behaviours in the workplace that continue to create bias against people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

"With all that has gone on, like the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, now is the time for change. People should now be thinking more about how some behaviours like microaggressions can affect others.

"We should listen more and understand what we can do to be allies to people from minority ethnic backgrounds."