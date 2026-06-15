Schroders Capital appoints head of European asset-based finance

Newly created role

clock • 1 min read

Schroders Capital has created the role of head of European asset-based finance for Bob Paterson, who joins the business from Manulife CQS Investment Management, as it seeks to expand the division.

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