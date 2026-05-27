Tufton to manage CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income as portfolio managers return

Effective 14 September

clock • 2 min read

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s board has agreed to appoint Tufton Investment Management as investment manager after its portfolio managers resigned to join the maritime, raw materials and energy specialist.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jack Roach

View profile
More from Jack Roach

Shorts on sterling soften as Burnham pledges to stick with fiscal rules

Capital Group and KKR launch professional public-private investment strategy in Europe and APAC

Trustpilot